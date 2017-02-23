Tesla Electric Taxi Fleet To Dubai

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Roads and Transport Authority has inked a deal with Tesla to purchase 200 electric cars to be used as taxis.





The vehicles will be Model S sedans and Model X SUVs to be added to Dubai Taxi Corporation's fleet of limousines, reported The National, an English-language newspaper owned by the United Arab Emirates.

The deal was reached at the World Government Summit and is according to Dubai's plans for a smarter city and green economy.

"It is also part of the Dubai Smart Autonomous Mobility Strategy aimed at transforming 25 per cent of total journeys in Dubai into autonomous journeys by 2030," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board at the RTA.

