Tesla CFO Jason Wheeler To Step Down In April
23.02.17 03:55
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that Chief Financial Officer Jason Wheeler has decided to leave the company in April to pursue opportunities in public policy.
The company noted that Jason will be replaced by Deepak Ahuja, who was Tesla's first CFO and worked for the company for more than seven years before stepping away in 2015. Deepak will formally take over as CFO in early March, with Jason remaining at Tesla through early April to ensure a smooth transition.
