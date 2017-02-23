Erweiterte Funktionen

Tesla CFO Jason Wheeler To Step Down In April




23.02.17 03:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that Chief Financial Officer Jason Wheeler has decided to leave the company in April to pursue opportunities in public policy.


The company noted that Jason will be replaced by Deepak Ahuja, who was Tesla's first CFO and worked for the company for more than seven years before stepping away in 2015. Deepak will formally take over as CFO in early March, with Jason remaining at Tesla through early April to ensure a smooth transition.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
273,51 $ 277,39 $ -3,88 $ -1,40% 23.02./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88160R1014 A1CX3T 287,39 $ 167,84 $
