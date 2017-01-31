Tesla Announces Large Battery Storage Facility

Erweiterte Funktionen



31.01.17 16:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc.

and Southern California Edison on Monday unveiled a huge lithium-ion battery storage facility in the Southern California desert, described as one of the largest energy storage facilities in the world.


The facility at Southern California Edison's Mira Loma substation in Ontario is a joint venture between Tesla and the utility. It will deploy grid-connected batteries that will support grid operation during peak hours and help reduce dependence on fossil fuels.


In September 2016, Tesla was selected to provide a 20 MW/80 MWh Powerpack system at the substation. This system is the largest lithium-ion battery storage project in the world.


Unlike traditional electric generators, batteries can be deployed quickly at scale and do not require any water or gas pipelines. In addition, the huge fall in lithium ion battery prices over the last few years has made the technology viable.


The Powerpack system will charge using electricity from the grid during off-peak hours and then deliver electricity during peak hours to help maintain the reliable operation of Southern California Edison's electrical infrastructure that feeds more than 15 million residents.


By doing so, the Tesla Powerpack system will reduce the need for electricity generated by natural gas. The system can store up to 80 megawatt-hours, capable of powering 2,500 homes for a day or 15,000 homes for four hours.


"This project is part of our vision at Southern California Edison to take advantage of the wind and the sun, and operate a flexible grid that delivers clean energy to power our homes, our businesses and our vehicles," said Kevin Payne, CEO of Southern California Edison, at a ribbon-cutting event Monday.


The system was conceived as part of a backup against projected energy shortages to compensate for the shuttered Aliso Canyon natural gas reservoir.


The Aliso Canyon facility, which had been feeding the network of natural gas peaker plants in the Los Angeles basin, was closed by authorities following a huge methane leak at the natural gas reservoir in October 2015.


In addition to the Tesla-Edison project, similar huge storage facilities are being built by San Diego Gas & Electric with AES Energy Storage and by Greensmith Energy Partners with AltaGas.


