Tern Plc : Result of AGM




16.03.17 17:16
dpa-AFX


16 March 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)


Result of AGM


Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly approved.



Enquiries: Tern Plc via Redleaf Al Sisto/Sarah Payne



WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp



Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North



Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 7382 4730 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett/David Ison








Source: Tern Plc via GlobeNewswire



Bitte warten...