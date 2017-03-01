Tern Plc : Issue of Equity

1 March 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)

Issue of Equity

Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things, announces that it has issued and allotted 100,000 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each pursuant to the exercise of share options exercisable at 9 pence per share.





Application will be made for the 100,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to AIM and it is expected that admission will take place and trading in the new ordinary shares will commence on 6 March 2017.

The share options were issued to Michael Clark when he was a director of Tern Plc, as part of his remuneration package. Following this issue, Michael Clark has 400,000 share options remaining.

Following Admission of the new ordinary shares, the enlarged issued share capital will be 120,151,443 ordinary shares of 0.02p each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries: Tern plc Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Tel: 020 3807 0222

WH Ireland (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Tel: 0117 945 3470

Whitman Howard (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Tel: 020 7659 1234

