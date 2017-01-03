Tern Plc : Holding(s) in Company

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Tern Plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| | |rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | Michael John Clark| |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | Hargreaves Lansdown| | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 30/12 2016| |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 31/12/2016|

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| 4%, 5%| |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- -+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting

|using |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+--------+------+-------

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct

| | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

| | | | | | | |

| |3,700,000|3,700,000 |7,100,000|7,100,000| |5.99% |

|GB00BFPMV798| | | | | | |

| | +---------+-----------+---------+------------------+-------------- -+-+|Indirect|| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted. |

| | | | |

| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------- -+



|Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix,

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

|Tern Plc | |15 |Until 15 |500,000 |Nominal|Delta

|Share Option |9p |February |February |

|Plan | |2022 |2022 | |0.42% |0.42%

| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -++-------+------+| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |7,600,000 (of 119,011,443 shares |6.39% | |after conversion) | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | |

+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | |

|14. Contact name: | Michael Clark|

|15. Contact telephone number:| 07768 377 731|

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+

