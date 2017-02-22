Erweiterte Funktionen



Tern Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding




23.02.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


23 February 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)


Director/PDMR Dealing


Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things, is pleased to announce that Angus Forrest's pension fund, which provided Convertible Unsecured Loanstock ("CULS") in September 2014, is converting a total of £19,250 CULS into 1,540,000 new ordinary shares at 1.25 pence per share.

  Following the conversion, Mr Forrest is interested in 7,899,602 ordinary shares.


Application will be made for the 1,540,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to AIM and it is expected that admission will take place and trading in the new ordinary shares will commence on 1 March 2017.


Following Admission of the new ordinary shares, the enlarged issued share capital will be 120,051,443 Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on shares acquired.


1


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a)


Name Angus Forrest 2


Reason for the notification


a)


Position/status Director b)


Initial notification /Amendment


Initial notification 3


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)


Name Tern Plc b)


LEI - 4


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc


GB00BFPMV798 b)


Nature of the transaction



Conversion of unsecured loanstock c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


+------------+-----------+ 

| Price(s)   | Volume(s) |
|            |           |
+------------+-----------+ 
| 1.25 pence | 1,540,000 |
+------------+-----------+



d)


Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price




1,540,000



£19,250.00


e)


Date(s) of the transaction



22 February 2017 f)


Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, AIM




Enquiries: Tern plc  Tel: 020 3807 0222 Al Sisto/ Sarah Payne



WH Ireland  Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and broker) Mike Coe / Ed Allsopp



Whitman Howard  Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/ Francis North







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Tern Plc via GlobeNewswire



BFPMV79R24


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,098 € 0,101 € -0,003 € -2,97% 23.02./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFPMV798 A1W658 0,20 € 0,066 €
Werte im Artikel
30,65 plus
+0,69%
0,098 minus
-2,97%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,098 € -2,97%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...