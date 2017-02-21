Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Terex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Terex Corp. Reports 77% Drop In Q4 Bottom Line




21.02.17 22:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share. This was lower than $32.0 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $0.97 billion. This was down from $1.17 billion last year.


Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $7.4 Mln. vs. $32.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.9% -Revenue (Q4): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -17.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,13 $ 32,00 $ 0,13 $ +0,41% 21.02./23:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8807791038 884072 33,87 $ 18,91 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,292 € -1,01%  16:48
München 30,36 € +0,80%  15:33
Frankfurt 29,787 € +0,78%  13:11
NYSE 32,13 $ +0,41%  22:02
Berlin 30,13 € +0,23%  08:08
Stuttgart 30,308 € 0,00%  16:46
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Übernahmespekulation 06.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...