Terex Corp. Reports 77% Drop In Q4 Bottom Line
21.02.17 22:38
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line fell to $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share. This was lower than $32.0 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $0.97 billion. This was down from $1.17 billion last year.
Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $7.4 Mln. vs. $32.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.9% -Revenue (Q4): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -17.1%
