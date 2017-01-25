Teradyne Inc. Reveals 148% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
25.01.17 23:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $64.6 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $26.1 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $379.99 million. This was up from $318.44 million last year.
Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $64.6 Mln. vs. $26.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 147.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 146.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $379.99 Mln vs. $318.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $420 - $450 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,20 $
|26,53 $
|0,67 $
|+2,53%
|26.01./00:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8807701029
|859892
|27,29 $
|17,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,394 €
|+2,81%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|25,163 €
|+2,55%
|25.01.17
|NYSE
|27,20 $
|+2,53%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|24,485 €
|+2,36%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|24,44 €
|+2,11%
|25.01.17
|München
|24,34 €
|+0,02%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|25,306 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Teradyne - Quo vadis?
|25.01.17