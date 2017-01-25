Teradyne Inc. Reveals 148% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $64.6 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $26.1 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $379.99 million. This was up from $318.44 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $64.6 Mln. vs. $26.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 147.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 146.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $379.99 Mln vs. $318.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.3%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $420 - $450 Mln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM