Teradata Corp. Q4 Profit Drops 12%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line dropped to $89 million, or $0.67 per share. This was down from $101 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $626 million. This was down from $719 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $89 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.7% -Revenue (Q4): $626 Mln vs. $719 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.9%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $500 Mln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM