Tenet Healthcare Pulling Back Sharply On Disappointing Q4 Results, Guidance




28.02.17 19:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher in recent sessions, shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC) have pulled back sharply during trading on Tuesday.

Tenet is currently down by 14.3 percent after ending the previous session at a four-month closing high.


The pullback by Tenet comes after the hospital operator's fourth quarter results missed estimates. The company also forecast weaker than expected full year earnings.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,50 $ 22,67 $ -3,17 $ -13,98% 28.02./20:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88033G4073 A1J5US 34,08 $ 14,06 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,11 € -15,10%  15:32
München 18,725 € -9,43%  08:00
Berlin 18,02 € -12,86%  08:08
Frankfurt 18,006 € -12,90%  08:01
Düsseldorf 18,015 € -12,93%  08:31
Stuttgart 18,25 € -13,26%  20:18
NYSE 19,50 $ -13,98%  20:47
  = Realtime
