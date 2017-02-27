Tenet Healthcare Issues Outlook For 2017
27.02.17 23:31
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp.
(THC) said its outlook for 2017 includes: revenue of $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion, net income from continuing operations to common shareholders of $107 million to $133 million, and earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.05 to $1.30 per share.
The company's Outlook for the first quarter of 2017 includes: revenue of $4.750 billion to $4.950 billion, a net loss from continuing operations to common shareholders ranging from a loss of $60 million to a loss of $45 million; and a loss per basic share and an adjusted loss per basic share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.60 to a loss of $0.45.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,67 $
|21,99 $
|0,68 $
|+3,09%
|28.02./00:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88033G4073
|A1J5US
|34,08 $
|14,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,33 €
|+9,50%
|27.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|20,69 €
|+6,46%
|27.02.17
|Berlin
|20,68 €
|+6,30%
|27.02.17
|München
|20,675 €
|+5,03%
|27.02.17
|NYSE
|22,67 $
|+3,09%
|27.02.17
|Frankfurt
|20,673 €
|+0,68%
|27.02.17
|Stuttgart
|21,04 €
|0,00%
|27.02.17
