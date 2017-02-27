Tenet Healthcare Corp. Earnings Drop 83% In Q4
27.02.17 22:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp.
(THC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $6 million, or $0.06 per share. This was lower than $35 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $4.86 billion. This was down from $5.03 billion last year.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $6 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $4.86 Bln vs. $5.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.60) - $(-0.45) Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.750 - $4.950 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,67 $
|21,99 $
|0,68 $
|+3,09%
|27.02./23:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88033G4073
|A1J5US
|34,08 $
|14,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,33 €
|+9,50%
|21:38
|Düsseldorf
|20,69 €
|+6,46%
|08:24
|Berlin
|20,68 €
|+6,30%
|08:08
|München
|20,675 €
|+5,03%
|08:00
|NYSE
|22,67 $
|+3,09%
|22:08
|Frankfurt
|20,673 €
|+0,68%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|21,04 €
|0,00%
|20:08
