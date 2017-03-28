Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tencent Holdings":
Tencent Takes 5% Stake In Tesla
28.03.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd.
(TCEHY.PK) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has taken 5% stake in electric carmaker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in March.
The Hong Kong-based Internet company said it bought about 8.2 million shares in an offering and on the open market for about $1.8 billion.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,92 €
|26,695 €
|0,225 €
|+0,84%
|28.03./15:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG875721634
|A1138D
|27,70 €
|17,38 €
Werte im Artikel
276,90
+2,47%
26,92
+0,84%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,199 €
|+0,92%
|16:09
|München
|26,85 €
|+0,85%
|13:54
|Xetra
|26,92 €
|+0,84%
|15:00
|Berlin
|26,825 €
|+0,47%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,30 $
|+0,45%
|15:43
|Stuttgart
|26,80 €
|+0,37%
|13:04
|Frankfurt
|26,851 €
|+0,19%
|15:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|183
|Tencent ++
|23.03.17
|5
|Korrektur
|16.02.11