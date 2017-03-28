Tencent Takes 5% Stake In Tesla

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tencent Holdings":

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd.



(TCEHY.PK) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has taken 5% stake in electric carmaker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in March.

The Hong Kong-based Internet company said it bought about 8.2 million shares in an offering and on the open market for about $1.8 billion.

