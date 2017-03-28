Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tencent Holdings":
 Aktien      OS    


Tencent Takes 5% Stake In Tesla




28.03.17 14:49
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd.

(TCEHY.PK) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has taken 5% stake in electric carmaker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in March.


The Hong Kong-based Internet company said it bought about 8.2 million shares in an offering and on the open market for about $1.8 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,92 € 26,695 € 0,225 € +0,84% 28.03./15:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG875721634 A1138D 27,70 € 17,38 €
Werte im Artikel
276,90 plus
+2,47%
26,92 plus
+0,84%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,199 € +0,92%  16:09
München 26,85 € +0,85%  13:54
Xetra 26,92 € +0,84%  15:00
Berlin 26,825 € +0,47%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 29,30 $ +0,45%  15:43
Stuttgart 26,80 € +0,37%  13:04
Frankfurt 26,851 € +0,19%  15:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
183 Tencent ++ 23.03.17
5 Korrektur 16.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...