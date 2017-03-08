Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, attracting above average demand.





The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.560 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.

Last month, the Treasury sold $23 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.333 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

