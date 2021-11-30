Erweiterte Funktionen



Telix Pharmaceuticals - Termination of coverage




30.11.21 09:04
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on FinLab (A7A), The Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN), and Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

Aktuell
Uran-Entdeckung des Jahres? Neuer 417% Uran Hot Stock
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,08 € 4,155 € -0,075 € -1,81% 30.11./12:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000TLX2 A2H7JK 4,70 € 1,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,08 € -1,81%  08:52
Berlin 4,0775 € -1,69%  11:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,91 $ -1,80%  29.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 TELIX& China Grand PharmaNE. 29.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...