Telia Turns To Profit In Q4

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecommunication company Telia Co. AB (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK), formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, reported that its fourth-quarter total net income attributable to the owners of the parent for the fourth-quarter was 7.338 billion Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 3.010 billion kronor in the prior year, due to Yoigo capital gain and by impairment charges last year in Uzbekistan and Denmark.



Earnings per share was 1.69 kronor, compared to a loss of 0.70 kronor in the prior year.

Operating income, excluding non-recurring items, dropped 24.3 percent to 3.737 billion kronor from the prior year's 4.938 billion kronor mainly due to lower contribution from associated companies.

EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, declined 1.9 percent in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals. In reported currency, EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, declined 2.7 percent to 6.380 billion kronor.

Net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, increased 0.2 percent. In reported currency, net sales declined 6.7 percent to 21.130 billion kronor. Service revenues in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, increased 0.6 percent.

During 2016 EU adopted new end-user rules regarding roaming regulation. the company is however still awaiting final legislation regarding the wholesale prices. Roaming volumes will definitely be affected, but will also lead to a review of our offerings. As of now the company expects the new roaming regulation to have a slight negative effect on EBITDA for 2017.

The board proposes an ordinary dividend of 2 kronor per share to be distributed to shareholders.

The company updated its dividend policy, stating that at least 80 percent of free cash flow, excluding licenses, from continuing operations to be distributed to shareholders (previously including licenses). It continues to aim for a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2 times, +/- 0.5 and target a solid investment grade long-term credit rating (A- to BBB+).

In terms of financial guidance for 2017 organic EBITDA, from continuing operations, excluding non-recurring items, is expected to be around the 2016 level. It aims for our operational free cash flow (free cash flow excluding licenses and dividends from associates), from continuing operations, to be above 7 billion kronor, compared to 5.5 billion kronor in 2016.

This operational free cash flow together with dividends from associates, should cover a dividend around the 2016 level. For 2018 and 2019 the company aims to further increase the operational cash flow.

