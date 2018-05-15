Telekom stock: A strong dampener for the price

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.05.18 18:35
Finanztrends

There is a storm coming for the Telekom stock. The results were not only tampered by currency effects, but there was also the announcement by the strongest competitor Vodafone to buy Unitymedia. If the competition authority should agree to these plans, Telekom has to face a new powerful competitor, who could service almost two third of all German households. This would ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

