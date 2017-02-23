Teleflex Inc Bottom Line Advances 8% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Teleflex":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $97.5 million, or $2.13 per share. This was higher than $90.2 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $513.93 million. This was up from $484.50 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $97.5 Mln. vs. $90.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $2.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q4): $513.93 Mln vs. $484.50 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 to $8.15

