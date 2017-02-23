Erweiterte Funktionen

Teleflex CEO Benson Smith To Retire, Liam Kelly Named Successor




23.02.17 12:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, said that Benson Smith will retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective on December 31, 2017.


Liam Kelly, who currently serves as Teleflex's President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named by the Teleflex Board of Directors to succeed Smith as CEO following Smith's retirement.


Smith, a Teleflex Board member since 2005, will continue to serve as Teleflex's Chairman of the Board. He has been nominated by Teleflex's Board to serve for another three year term if elected by Teleflex's stockholders at the 2017 annual meeting to be held in May, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


