Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Teleflex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Teleflex Announces 510(k) Clearance Of Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter




14.03.17 12:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, announced 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration and both U.

S. and international commercial launch of the Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter.


Twin-Pass Dual Access Catheters contain both a rapid-exchange (RX) lumen and an over-the-wire or OTW lumen. With a 0.014" guidewire deployed through the RX lumen into the main branch, the OTW lumen can be used for guidewire exchange, subsequent delivery of a second guidewire into a side branch, or fluid injection to a desired distal vessel segment.


The Twin-Pass Torque Catheter is intended to access discrete regions of the coronary and/or peripheral vasculature, to facilitate placement and exchange of guidewires, and to subselectively infuse/deliver diagnostic and therapeutic agents.


Separately, Teleflex announced 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of the Spectre Guidewire.


The Spectre Guidewire is engineered with a smooth stainless steel-to-nitinol dual-core transition that balances strength and agility. It's a 0.014" guidewire available in 190 cm and 300 cm lengths with a distal hydrophilic coating and a proximal PTFE coating.


Approximately 70% of guidewires used in percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) are considered workhorse wires and are used to deliver catheters, balloons, stents, and other diagnostic and therapeutic devices. As a workhorse wire, the Spectre Guidewire was designed to be applicable to the majority of PCIs.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
181,998 € 183,339 € -1,341 € -0,73% 14.03./13:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8793691069 855853 184,50 € 123,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 181,141 € +0,20%  13:38
NYSE 195,60 $ 0,00%  13.03.17
Frankfurt 181,998 € -0,73%  09:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...