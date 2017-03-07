Erweiterte Funktionen
Telecom Stocks Showing Significant Move To The Downside
07.03.17 20:43
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom stocks have shown a significant move to the downside over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, dragging the NYSE Arca North American Telecommunications Index down by 1.5 percent.
With the drop, the index is extending a recent downward trend, falling to its lowest intraday level in three months.
Windstream (WIN), Frontier Communications (FTR), and Sprint (S) are turning in some of the telecom sector's worst performances on the day.
Aktuell
