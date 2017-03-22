Erweiterte Funktionen

Telecom Stocks Seeing Notable Weakness Amid Lackluster Session




22.03.17 20:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Wednesday, although considerable weakness is visible among telecom stocks.


Reflecting the weakness in the telecom sector, the NYSE Arca North American Telecommunications Index is down by 1.3 percent.


Within the sector, Frontier Communications (FTR) is posting a steep loss after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


