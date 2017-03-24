Telecom Italia Q4 EBIT Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Telecom Italia":

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported that its EBIT for the fourth quarter 2016 totalled 954 million euros, 797 million euros higher than the fourth quarter of 2015, reflecting the improvement in EBITDA.





EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2016 totalled 2.124 billion euros, 740 million euros higher than the same period of the previous year. In organic terms and net of non-recurring items, the growth amounts to 106 million euros, equal to +5.1%, an improvement of 12.6 percentage points compared with -7.5% in the first quarter of 2016.

The sustained recovery in EBITDA, both in absolute terms and in terms of the margin of profitability on revenues, benefited from the cost recovery plan actions launched in the second quarter of 2016 by the Domestic Business Unit and in the third quarter in the Brazil Business Unit.

Revenues for the fourth quarter 2016 totalled 5.086 billion euros and showed an improvement compared with the same period of the previous financial year, both in absolute terms (+245 million euros; +5.1%) and in organic terms (+28 million euros; +0.6%) reversing a negative trend that had persisted for 18 quarters. This positive result was driven by the Domestic Business Unit, which grew by 2.5% in organic terms compared with -2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2015. This result was helped by the introduction of innovative offers aimed, for example, at optimising use of the mobile network in off-peak hours and at retaining the customer base by offering new products that extend the reach of TIM services into adjacent markets.

Positive signs are also coming from the Brazil Business Unit which, in a better macroeconomic and competitive context, is significantly slowing down the negative trend, limiting the reduction in revenues to 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with -15.3% in the first quarter of 2016. This recovery is linked to effective repositioning in the post-paid segment, with a strengthening of the main operational indicators.

The 2017-2019 three year strategic plan envisages continuing the process of significant transformation of the company.

The Plan strategy, focused on significant infrastructure investments aimed at increasing the availability and take-up of innovative services, leads to the following Group objectives being defined for 2017. It expects Domestic revenues and EBITDA to be low single digit growth.

The company has devised a plan to achieve fibre coverage of 95% of the country in 2018, almost two years ahead of schedule. in 2019, there will be 99% coverage, thanks in part to wireless technologies, maintaining the capex specified in the strategic plan, bringing in a financial partner to be selected in the coming months for the projects in "areas c and d".

