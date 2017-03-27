Ted Poe Quits House Freedom Caucus Over Healthcare Plan Failure

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rep. Ted Poe resigned his membership in the House Freedom Caucus over the group's opposition to the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.





The rift in the group of about three dozen staunch conservatives was evident after Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's failure last week to push through the prestige measure in the House.

Friday, Ryan was forced to withdraw the American Health Care Act bill because it lacked the votes to pass, mainly due to opposition from Freedom Caucus Republicans.

It was a major blow to President Donald Trump and Ryan, who made vigorous efforts until the last minute to build support for the legislation.

A number of more conservative lawmakers opposed the bill amid criticism that it did not go far enough to repeal the provisions of Obamacare.

"In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward," Poe said in a statement Sunday announcing his resignation from the House Freedom Caucus.

"Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do. Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective Member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas. It is time to lead," the Republican Representative from Texas added.

Sunday, Trump tweeted about the stance that the caucus had recently taken in conjunction with the Club for Growth and Heritage Action: "Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!"

