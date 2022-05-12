Erweiterte Funktionen

Technicolor - Division on schedule




12.05.22 14:18
Edison Investment Research

Technicolor’s Q122 results show broadly flat group revenues (at constant exchange rates) with a good step up in EBITDA as the mix shifts towards higher-margin activities and the benefits of earlier cost control exercises come through more noticeably. Management FY22 guidance is confirmed, with our forecast adjusted for a small change in accounting treatment as previously flagged. The process of spinning off the majority of Technicolor Creative Studios to a separately quoted vehicle is on schedule for implementation in Q322, with a London capital markets day set for 14 June to showcase the two intended corporate entities. Debt refinancing is also progressing to plan.

