Technicolor - Creative Studios spin-off plan

Technicolor’s FY21 results were in line with guidance, with strong demand for both Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) and Connected Home, despite fulfilment of demand being constrained by the effects of the pandemic. The key development is management’s plan to spin off 65% of TCS as a separately listed entity, with an accompanying refinancing. This should result in two coherent, quoted businesses, each with good growth prospects, a clear investment narrative and on a stable financial footing. Existing shareholders are backing the facilitating €300m loan note placing and, if all goes to plan, the new shares will be listed during Q322.