Tech Titans Take Stand Against Trump Muslim Ban




07.02.17 00:41
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - About 100 companies, including tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Intel, have filed a legal brief against President Donald Trump's travel ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth.

"


The amicus curiae brief was filed late Sunday in the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The amicus curiae brief allows someone who is not party to the case to pitch in with arguments.


Trump had banned immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries. However, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended Trump's order, allowing refugees and visa holders from those seven countries to enter the U.S.


John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, both of them former Secretaries of State, have also backed the challenge saying that Trump's order undermines national security.


Airbnb, Netflix, Snap and Uber Technologies are other technology companies that participated in the filing.


"Immigrants make many of the Nation's greatest discoveries, and create some of the country's most innovative and iconic companies," the brief states according to a Bloomberg report. "America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants-through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



