Taylor Wimpey Expects FY Profitability At Upper End Of Market Consensus




11.01.17 08:35
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.

L) said the Group ended fiscal 2016 with a strong forward order book and made good progress against enhanced medium term targets. The Group expects to deliver full year profitability at the upper end of market consensus.


For UK current trading, the Group reported that its total home completions increased by 4% to 13,881 in 2016, including share of joint venture completions. The Group ended 2016 with a year end order book valued at 1.68 billion pounds as at 31 December 2016, excluding joint ventures, with a small fall in the average selling price largely due to a number of high value Central London completions in December 2016. The order book represents 7,567 homes.


Taylor Wimpey ended the year with net cash of approximately 365 million pounds. The Group expects to demonstrate further progress throughout 2017 against all of its medium term targets, delivering increased returns for shareholders. Taylor Wimpey said it is focused on medium term target for dividends which is to pay a total of 1.3 billion pounds of dividends in cash to shareholders over the period 2016-2018.


