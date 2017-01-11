Erweiterte Funktionen


Tax Refunds Could Be Delayed This Year




11.01.17 16:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is delaying tax refunds this year as the agency aims to catch identity thieves and fraudsters.

However, this decision is expected to hurt more than 40 million low-income American families.


"Plan ahead: #IRS will not issue refunds on tax returns claiming #EITC or #ACTC credits before Feb. 15. http://irs.gov/getready #GetReady," the IRS tweeted on its handle.


The delays will affect the low-income families who claim the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit.


"Our message to taxpayers today is simple: this tax season, it's more important than ever to plan ahead. There are some important changes this year, and we want taxpayers to be ready," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.


The tax filing season starts January 23, however, in an effort to make it easier for the IRS to detect and prevent refund fraud, Congress passed a new law that requires the IRS to hold refunds claiming those credits until February 15.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:08 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
16:58 , dpa-AFX
Tax Refunds Could Be Delayed This Year
16:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Börse A [...]
16:45 , dpa-AFX
AXA no stab BNP Paribas Primary New Issue [...]
16:38 , dpa-AFX
Former Senator Booted From JetBlue Flight
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...