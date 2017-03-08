Tata Steel UK To Close British Steel Pension Scheme To Future Accrual

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Steel UK has informed employees it will close the British Steel Pension Scheme to future accrual with effect from 31 March 2017, after carefully considering all the responses received, and sharing the review with the trade unions.





From 1 April 2017, employees will save for their retirement through a new and competitive defined contribution pension scheme, the company said.

Tata Steel UK today informed employees it has completed the consultation process on a proposal to close the British Steel Pension Scheme to future accrual.

During the consultation process the company spoke to more than 4,000 employees at more than 90 face-to-face briefings across the UK. It also received feedback through trade union representatives.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM