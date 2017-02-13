Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Target":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Target Recalls Patio Benches




13.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX


MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) Monday announced a nationwide voluntary recall of about 1,300 threshold aluminum patio benches, due to a risk of collapse and potential injury.


Target said the threshold aluminum top/steel X base patio benches were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set at Target stores and online from January 2016 through July 2016 for $150 for the benches or $1,000 for the dining sets.


Target has asked the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund for the bench.


Target has received six reports of the patio benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury.


TGT closed Monday's trading at $64.81, down $0.32 or 0.49%, on the NYSE.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,81 $ 65,73 $ -0,92 $ -1,40% 13.02./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US87612E1064 856243 84,14 $ 62,94 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		61,27 € -0,18%  13.02.17
Berlin 62,20 € -0,02%  13.02.17
München 60,98 € -1,02%  13.02.17
Frankfurt 61,573 € -1,06%  13.02.17
Stuttgart 60,94 € -1,36%  13.02.17
NYSE 64,81 $ -1,40%  13.02.17
Hamburg 61,16 € -1,72%  13.02.17
Düsseldorf 60,92 € -2,22%  13.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Target WKN 856243 ........Dis. 06.09.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...