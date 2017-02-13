Target Recalls Patio Benches
13.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX
MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) Monday announced a nationwide voluntary recall of about 1,300 threshold aluminum patio benches, due to a risk of collapse and potential injury.
Target said the threshold aluminum top/steel X base patio benches were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set at Target stores and online from January 2016 through July 2016 for $150 for the benches or $1,000 for the dining sets.
Target has asked the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund for the bench.
Target has received six reports of the patio benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury.
TGT closed Monday's trading at $64.81, down $0.32 or 0.49%, on the NYSE.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,81 $
|65,73 $
|-0,92 $
|-1,40%
|13.02./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US87612E1064
|856243
|84,14 $
|62,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|61,27 €
|-0,18%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|62,20 €
|-0,02%
|13.02.17
|München
|60,98 €
|-1,02%
|13.02.17
|Frankfurt
|61,573 €
|-1,06%
|13.02.17
|Stuttgart
|60,94 €
|-1,36%
|13.02.17
|NYSE
|64,81 $
|-1,40%
|13.02.17
|Hamburg
|61,16 €
|-1,72%
|13.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|60,92 €
|-2,22%
|13.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Target WKN 856243 ........Dis.
|06.09.07