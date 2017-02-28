Target Q4 Profit Down 43%, Misses View; Outlook Disappoints

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Target":

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount-store operator Target, Inc.



(TGT) on Tuesday reported a 43 percent decline in profit in the fourth quarter from last year, reflecting lower sales and weaker margins. In addition, the prior-year period's results included a one-time gain.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter missed analysts' expectations. In addition, the company provided earnings outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2017 below analysts' estimates.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the impact of rapidly-changing consumer behavior, which drove very strong digital growth but unexpected softness in our stores," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer's fourth-quarter net earnings were $817 million or $1.45 per share, down from $1.43 billion or $2.32 per share in the prior-year quarter. The prior-year quarter's results include a gain on the sale of the pharmacy and clinic businesses.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $1.45 per share, compared to $1.52 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter declined 4.3 percent to $20.69 billion from $21.63 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts' consensus revenue estimate was $20.70 billion.

The decrease in sales reflects a decline in comparable sales, combined with the removal of pharmacy and clinic sales from this year's results.

Comparable sales for the quarter declined 1.5 percent. However, comparable digital channel sales grew 34 percent and contributed 1.8 percentage points of comparable sales growth.

Gross margin rate for the quarter was 26.9 percent, compared with 27.9 percent in the year-ago period, reflecting markdown pressure from promotional and clearance activity and costs associated with the mix shift between the company's store and digital channels.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Target forecast reported and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.80 to $1.00 per share, and low-to-mid single digit decline in comparable sales. The Street expects earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

For fiscal 2017, the company forecast reported and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $3.80 to $4.20 per share, and a low-single digit decline in comparable sales. The Street is currently looking for full-year earnings of $5.34 per share.

Target said it will accelerate its investments in a smart network of physical and digital assets as well as its exclusive and differentiated assortment, including the launch of more than 12 new brands, representing more than $10 billion of its sales, over the next two years.

But the company noted that the transition to this new model will present headwinds to its sales and profit performance in the short term.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

