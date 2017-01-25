Erweiterte Funktionen

Target Plans Apple Pay Rival Despite Recent Data Breach




25.01.17 13:47
dpa-AFX


MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target plans to launch its own mobile payment service this year allowing customers to make payment through an app on their mobile phones, reports said.


The retailer reportedly said that its planned mobile payments service, at least initially, would be available to Target REDcard holders.


The retailer's new service would challenge Apple Pay, Alphabet's Android Pay, and Samsung Pay. Rival Wal-Mart Stores' Wal-Mart Pay was launched in December 2015, while Kohl's recently added Kohl's Pay, along with its own loyalty and rewards program, into its mobile app. Reuters said it first reported that Target was developing its own mobile payment service in December 2015.


The Minneapolis-based company with about 1,800 stores may add mobile payments to its CartWheel application, and potentially its main Target application. The company did not confirm which application would be updated to include mobile payments functionality. Also, it is yet to specify the timing of the launch.


As per reports, around 27 million shoppers have used Target's CartWheel application over the past three years since its debut.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



