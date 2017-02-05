Target Ball Gets Loose In Parking Lot

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Target":

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - One of Target's trademark two-ton red ball used as a bollard outside its stores got dislodged and hit a moving vehicle.





The incident happened at a Target location in Paramus, New Jersey. The red ball became free after a pickup truck hit it. The ball then rolls into the parking lot striking into shopper Eileen Grady's Nissan Rogue, causing about $3,500 in damages.

A surveillance footage recovered from the parking lot camera, shows that the ball ricocheted off Grady's car and kept rolling. A man jumped out of his car, followed by his dog, to stop the ball. Three men then roll back the ball across the parking lot to the store entrance, where an employee placed a cone nearby.

Meanwhile, Target is refusing to pay an compensation to Grady, citing the pickup truck driver as the culprit.

