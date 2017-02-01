TalkTalk Telecom Q3 Revenue Down; CEO Dido Harding To Step Down In May 2017

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Talk Talk Telecom Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) reported that its Group revenue for the third-quarter declined to 435 million pounds from 459 million pounds in the prior year.



Separately, TalkTalk said that Dido Harding has decided to step down as CEO of TalkTalk in May 2017. From May Charles Dunstone will assume the role of Executive Chairman after stepping down as Chairman of Dixons Carphone plc from 1st May 2017.

The company expects fiscal year EBITDA to be in line with previous guidance. As previously announced it expects the Final dividend for fiscal year 2017 to be unchanged year-on-year at 10.58 pence.

The company expect to deliver positive on-net net adds and lower churn in the fourth-quarter, with a stable and higher quality Retail base driving revenue growth during fiscal year 2018.

The company noted that 516,000 customers re-contracted on the 18m plan during third-quarter, representing over 13% of the on-net base at the end of third-quarter. An additional 81,000 customers have re-contracted during the first 4 weeks of January, of which over 75% have re-contracted on the newly introduced 24m plan.

It noted that re-contracting customers have shown strong upselling activity with 20% choosing to buy voice calling boosts and 12% choosing to take fibre.

The high levels of re-contracting and the re-pricing of legacy tariffs has had a number of short term impacts on Q3 on-net revenue: heightened churn amongst legacy cohorts that were re-priced in line with our strategy of simplifying tariffs, driving on-net churn 1.6%; on-net net adds -42k, impacted both by churn and by lower new acquisition activity in October driven by our decision to launch integrated pricing a month earlier than the rest of the industry.

Tristia Harrison (currently MD, TalkTalk Consumer) will succeed Dido Harding as CEO and Charles Bligh (currently MD, TalkTalk Business) will become Chief Operating Officer.

Both Tristia Harrison and Charles Bligh have been on the Board of TalkTalk PLC since 2014 and worked for the Group for 7 and 5 years respectively.

Separately, Dixons Carphone plc. (DC.L) said that, effect from 30 April 2017, Lord Livingston will become the Chairman of Dixons Carphone plc as Charles Dunstone steps down to allow him to take the role of Executive Chairman at TalkTalk plc. Charles will step down from the Board but will remain as a senior advisor to the company.

Tony DeNunzio CBE will become Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee also with effect from 30 April 2017, in addition to his current role as Senior Independent Director.

