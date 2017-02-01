Erweiterte Funktionen



Take-Two Interactive Software Buys Mobile Game Developer Social Point




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

(TTWO) said that it has acquired privately-held Social Point S.L. for $250 million, comprised of $175 million in cash and 1.48 million unregistered shares of Take-Two common stock, plus potential earn-out consideration. The cash portion was funded from Take-Two's cash on hand.


The founders of Social Point will remain with the company following the closing and are eligible to receive earn-out consideration of up to an aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common stock, contingent on Social Point's business achieving certain EBITDA targets over the 12 and 24 month periods following the closing.


The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities, and to be accretive to net income per share, excluding transaction costs and amortization of intangible assets, in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.


