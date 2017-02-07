Taiwan's Export Growth Eases Notably In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export growth decelerated in January, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed Tuesday.


Exports growth halved to 7 percent year-on-year in January from December's 14 percent. This was also slower than the expected 8 percent. Nonetheless, exports increased for the the fourth straight month.


Similarly, imports grew only 8.4 percent annually after expanding 13.2 percent in December. Economists had forecast 10.4 percent growth for January.


On a monthly basis, exports fell 7.6 percent and imports slid 2.8 percent. Consequently, the trade surplus declined more-than-expected to $3.49 billion from $4.86 billion in the prior month. The expected level was $3.67 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



