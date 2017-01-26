Erweiterte Funktionen

T. Rowe Price Group Reports 25% Advance In Q4 Earnings




26.01.17 13:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $379.8 million, or $1.50 per share. This was up from $303.2 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $1.05 billion last year.


T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $379.8 Mln. vs. $303.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.50 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



