Erweiterte Funktionen



T. Rowe Price CFO Kenneth Moreland To Retire In 2017; Searching For New CFO




04.01.17 15:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced that Kenneth Moreland, CPA, its chief financial officer, will retire in 2017 after 13 years at the firm and nearly 40 years of accounting, finance, and broad management experience.

The firm will begin the search for a new CFO immediately.


Ken's official retirement date has not been determined beyond being later in 2017 as he will be assisting the firm through the transition period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,15 $ 75,84 $ 0,31 $ +0,41% 04.01./16:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US74144T1088 870967 79,00 $ 62,97 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,21 € 0,00%  21.12.16
München 72,88 € +0,97%  08:01
Frankfurt 72,84 € +0,94%  08:04
Nasdaq 76,15 $ +0,41%  16:15
Düsseldorf 72,75 € +0,26%  09:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 . T. Rowe Price Group (TROW. 23.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...