Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "T-Mobile US":
 Aktien    


T-Mobile US Q4 Profit Rises




14.02.17 15:00
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc.

(TMUS) reported that its fourth-quarter net income increased by 31% year-over-year to $390 million. Earnings per share for the latest-quarter increased by $0.11 year-over-year to $0.45. The after-tax impact on earnings per share of spectrum gains was $0.10 in the fourth-quarter of 2015.


Service revenues increased by 11% in the recent-quarter to $7.2 billion. Total revenues increased by 23% to $10.2 billion.


Total net customer additions were 2.1 million in the fourth-quarter of 2016, bringing the Company's total customer count to 71.5 million. This was the 15th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile generated more than 1 million total net customer additions.


Branded postpaid net additions were 1.2 million in the fourth-quarter of 2016. Branded postpaid phone net additions were 933,000 in the latest-quarter, marking the 12th consecutive quarter that T-Mobile has led the industry in branded postpaid phone net additions.


Branded postpaid phone churn was a fourth quarter record of 1.28%, down 18 basis points from the prior year.


T-Mobile's 2017 guidance shows that the Company plans to continue with strong growth in customers, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow.


In 2017, T-Mobile expects to add between 2.4 million and 3.4 million branded postpaid net additions. While Net income is not available on a forward looking basis, the Company is targeting between $10.4 and $10.8 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes spectrum gains and includes leasing revenues of $0.8 to $0.9 billion (the impact from Data Stash is expected to be immaterial). Cash capital expenditures guidance is $4.8 to $5.1 billion, excluding capitalized interest. Net cash provided by operating activities three-year CAGR is expected to be between 15% and 18%. Free Cash Flow three-year CAGR is expected to be between 45% and 48%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,575 € 57,625 € -0,05 € -0,09% 14.02./15:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8725901040 A1T7LU 59,99 € 31,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		57,575 € -0,09%  15:19
München 58,04 € +2,11%  13:53
Frankfurt 57,743 € +0,95%  15:06
Nasdaq 60,90 $ 0,00%  13.02.17
Stuttgart 56,939 € -1,32%  08:10
Berlin 56,88 € -2,23%  08:08
Düsseldorf 56,83 € -2,24%  09:37
Hamburg 56,77 € -2,31%  08:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
171 Buy rating! 100 % Chance! 08.10.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...