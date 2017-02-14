T-Mobile US Q4 Profit Rises
14.02.17 15:00
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc.
(TMUS) reported that its fourth-quarter net income increased by 31% year-over-year to $390 million. Earnings per share for the latest-quarter increased by $0.11 year-over-year to $0.45. The after-tax impact on earnings per share of spectrum gains was $0.10 in the fourth-quarter of 2015.
Service revenues increased by 11% in the recent-quarter to $7.2 billion. Total revenues increased by 23% to $10.2 billion.
Total net customer additions were 2.1 million in the fourth-quarter of 2016, bringing the Company's total customer count to 71.5 million. This was the 15th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile generated more than 1 million total net customer additions.
Branded postpaid net additions were 1.2 million in the fourth-quarter of 2016. Branded postpaid phone net additions were 933,000 in the latest-quarter, marking the 12th consecutive quarter that T-Mobile has led the industry in branded postpaid phone net additions.
Branded postpaid phone churn was a fourth quarter record of 1.28%, down 18 basis points from the prior year.
T-Mobile's 2017 guidance shows that the Company plans to continue with strong growth in customers, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow.
In 2017, T-Mobile expects to add between 2.4 million and 3.4 million branded postpaid net additions. While Net income is not available on a forward looking basis, the Company is targeting between $10.4 and $10.8 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes spectrum gains and includes leasing revenues of $0.8 to $0.9 billion (the impact from Data Stash is expected to be immaterial). Cash capital expenditures guidance is $4.8 to $5.1 billion, excluding capitalized interest. Net cash provided by operating activities three-year CAGR is expected to be between 15% and 18%. Free Cash Flow three-year CAGR is expected to be between 45% and 48%.
