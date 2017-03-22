T-Mobile To Offer IPhone 7, IPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, March 24

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc.



(TMUS) announced Wednesday that it will offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition in a vibrant red aluminum finish. T-Mobile also announced it will carry Apple's new iPad.

The company will also offer iPhone SE, the most powerful phone with a four-inch display, in 32GB and 128GB models, which doubles the current capacity and replaces the 16GB and 64GB models.

The company noted that the customers can order iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and iPhone SE 32GB and 128GB models beginning Friday, March 24.

According to the firm, the introduction of this special edition iPhone celebrates Apple's 10 year partnership with (RED) and its support of the Global Fund to bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation.

Further, Apple's new iPad has been updated to feature a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and best-in-class performance at its most affordable price ever.

John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile, said, "We are incredibly excited to carry Apple's best-ever iPad, iPhone SE, and the bold, new (RED) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus-and I'm proud to offer customers a great way to support the Global Fund in its fight against AIDS. Consumers should experience the new Apple devices with all the benefits of the Un-carrier and our lightening fast 4G LTE network-AND support a critical cause-that's what I call a win-win!"

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM