TXT e-solutions - Termination of coverage

10.01.22 10:20
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Xintela (XINT), TXT e-solutions (TXT), HUTCHMED (HCM) and Schaltbau Holding (SLT). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

