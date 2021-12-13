Erweiterte Funktionen



TXT e-solutions - Focused on accelerated growth




13.12.21 14:36
Edison Investment Research

TXT e-solutions reported 15% year-on-year organic revenue growth for Q321, further boosted by contributions from recent acquisitions HSPI (+21%) and TeraTron (+11%). EBITDA increased 49% over the same period with a small increase in margin to 13.4%. While the pandemic has reduced demand for certain products and services, TXT has managed to expand into other areas organically and via acquisition to win new business (eg sustainable transport, defence, fintech). Diversification, combined with early signs of recovery from TXT’s civil aviation and financial services customers, positions the company well to grow this year and next.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,30 € 9,27 € 0,03 € +0,32% 13.12./16:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0001454435 502721 10,56 € 6,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,26 € +1,54%  15:39
Frankfurt 9,30 € +0,32%  08:05
München 9,02 € +0,22%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock kündigt Lithium-Übernahmen in Kanada an nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...