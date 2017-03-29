TUI Winter 2016/17, Summer 2017 Inline With View; Backs FY Underlying EBITA View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.



PK, TT.L) Wednesday announced that its Winter 2016/17 and Summer 2017 are trading in line with expectations. The company further said it is reiterating guidance of at least 10% growth in Group underlying EBITA in 2017, at constant exchange rates.

Chief Executive of TUI Group, Friedrich Joussen, said, "Winter 2016/17 is closing out as expected, with a good performance by Hotels & Resorts, Cruise and growth in Source Market revenues, increasingly booked via our direct and online channels. Overall, Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations, with almost half of the Source Markets' programme sold, further openings scheduled in our Group hotel brands, and cruise ship launches in both TUI Cruises and the UK."

In its pre-close trading update, the company noted that in Winter 2016/17, Hotels & Resorts have performed well overall, with a good performance by Riu and Robinson offsetting the impact of continued lower demand for Turkey and North Africa.

Cruise continues to deliver growth with the first Winter of operations of Mein Schiff. Further, the Source Markets' programme is 97% sold, in line with prior year. Revenue performance reflects growth in long haul and UK cruise as well as higher demand for the Canaries, mainland Spain and Cape Verde.

The company will report its interim results for the six months ending March 31 on May 15.

