TUI Q1 Loss Narrows; Says Current Trading Remains In Line With View

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.



PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the shareholders narrowed to 117.5 million euros from 184.0 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Loss per share from continuing operations narrowed to 0.19 euros from 0.27 euros last year.

Turnover for the quarter rose to 3.29 billion euros from 3.21 billion euros in the prior year.

The company said it delivered a good operational performance in the first-quarter and current trading remains in line with its expectations. At this relatively early stage of the booking cycle, Summer trading remains in line with our expectations.

The company reiterated its balanced guidance of at least 10% growth in underlying EBITAin 2016/17.

