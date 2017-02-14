Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


TUI Q1 Loss Narrows; Says Current Trading Remains In Line With View




14.02.17 07:35
dpa-AFX


HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.

PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the shareholders narrowed to 117.5 million euros from 184.0 million euros in the same quarter last year.


Loss per share from continuing operations narrowed to 0.19 euros from 0.27 euros last year.


Turnover for the quarter rose to 3.29 billion euros from 3.21 billion euros in the prior year.


The company said it delivered a good operational performance in the first-quarter and current trading remains in line with its expectations. At this relatively early stage of the booking cycle, Summer trading remains in line with our expectations.


The company reiterated its balanced guidance of at least 10% growth in underlying EBITAin 2016/17.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,028 € 14,039 € -0,011 € -0,08% 14.02./08:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000TUAG000 TUAG00 14,10 € 10,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,028 € -0,08%  08:34
München 14,07 € +2,70%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,42 $ +2,63%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 14,04 € +2,38%  08:10
Berlin 14,015 € +2,08%  08:03
Frankfurt 14,11 € +1,31%  08:01
Hannover 14,005 € +1,19%  08:10
Hamburg 14,005 € +0,76%  08:09
Düsseldorf 13,84 € 0,00%  13.02.17
Xetra 13,76 € 0,00%  13.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2800 TUI 2007: Erholung oder Zersc. 07:31
320 TUI (WKN: TUAG00) - Was w. 12.01.17
55 TUI, UI,UI, es geht wieder aufw. 08.12.16
11 TUI rebound 02.10.16
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...