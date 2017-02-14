Erweiterte Funktionen

TUI AG To Sell Travelopia To KKR




14.02.17 00:42
dpa-AFX


HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German travel company TUI AG Monday said it has agreed to sell its specialty travel company Travelopia for about $407 million in enterprise value to Investment firm KKR.


UK-based Travelopia provides customers with services, such as sailing adventures, tailor-made holidays, sports tours, school expeditions, private jet travel and polar expedition cruises. Travelopia has a international customer base of over 800,000 travelers each year and serves over 70 destinations globally through its 53 brands, the company said in a statement.


KKR will pay 325 million pounds or about $407 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.


TUI said the deal is expected to result in a non-cash charge of about 133 million euros relating to the disposal of the net assets of the discontinued operation and recycling of foreign exchange losses from equity to the income statement. This charge will be presented within discontinued operations.


TUI said the proceeds will be reinvested in the company's transformation as the world's leading integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and to further strengthen TUI's balance sheet.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Werte im Artikel
13,76 plus
+0,44%
18,00 minus
-0,94%
