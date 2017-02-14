Erweiterte Funktionen

TUI AG Q1 Loss Narrows; Reiterates FY17 Outlook




14.02.17 07:48
dpa-AFX


HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.

PK, TT.L) said its group loss for the first quarter attributable to shareholders was 117.5 million euros, narrower than loss of 184.0 million euros in the year-ago period.


Loss for the period from continuing operations was 81.6 million euros or 0.19 per share, narrower than loss of 138.1 million euros or 0.27 euros per share last year.


EBITA from continuing operations was loss of 69.5 million euros, narrower than loss of 102.8 milion euros in the prior-year period.


EBITDA from continuing operations was 29.8 million euros, compared to loss of 7.5 million euros in the year-ago quarter.


Turnover for the quarter rose 2.3 percent to 3.29 billion euros from 3.21 billion euros in the prior-year period. Turnover rose 8.5 percent at constant currency.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, TUI Group reiterated its outlook to deliver underlying EBITA growth of at least 10 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,028 € 14,039 € -0,011 € -0,08% 14.02./08:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000TUAG000 TUAG00 14,10 € 10,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,028 € -0,08%  08:34
München 14,07 € +2,70%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,42 $ +2,63%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 14,04 € +2,38%  08:10
Berlin 14,015 € +2,08%  08:03
Hannover 14,005 € +1,19%  08:10
Hamburg 14,005 € +0,76%  08:09
Frankfurt 13,99 € +0,45%  08:24
Düsseldorf 13,84 € 0,00%  13.02.17
Xetra 13,76 € 0,00%  13.02.17
