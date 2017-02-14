TUI AG Q1 Loss Narrows; Reiterates FY17 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.



PK, TT.L) said its group loss for the first quarter attributable to shareholders was 117.5 million euros, narrower than loss of 184.0 million euros in the year-ago period.

Loss for the period from continuing operations was 81.6 million euros or 0.19 per share, narrower than loss of 138.1 million euros or 0.27 euros per share last year.

EBITA from continuing operations was loss of 69.5 million euros, narrower than loss of 102.8 milion euros in the prior-year period.

EBITDA from continuing operations was 29.8 million euros, compared to loss of 7.5 million euros in the year-ago quarter.

Turnover for the quarter rose 2.3 percent to 3.29 billion euros from 3.21 billion euros in the prior-year period. Turnover rose 8.5 percent at constant currency.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, TUI Group reiterated its outlook to deliver underlying EBITA growth of at least 10 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM