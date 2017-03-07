TSA Puts In Place New 'Enhanced' Pat Down

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.03.17 15:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Transportation Security Administration has introduced a new standardized pat-down procedure for screening passengers at U.

S. airports, which may be considered by travelers to be more invasive.


The change in pat-down policy, which went into effect last Thursday, is in response to major security lapses discovered at some airports. Pat-down procedures are used to determine whether prohibited items or other threats to transportation security are concealed on the person.


Earlier, TSA screeners could choose from several pat-down procedures if passengers opted out of using full-body scanners used at major U.S. airports or if they set off a warning from the machine. These pat-down tactics were seen by passengers as less invasive.


But the TSA has now introduced a standardized procedure that will replace several pat-down tactics used previously.


TSA officers generally use the back of the hands for pat-downs over sensitive areas of the body. However, in some cases, additional screening involving a sensitive area pat-down with the front of the hand may now be done to determine that a threat does not exist, according to the TSA website.


In anticipation that some passengers may consider the physical examination unusual, the TSA has briefed local law enforcement agencies in case a passenger calls to report that he or she has been subjected to an "abnormal" screening practice.


Passengers will receive a pat-down by an officer of the same gender and can request private screening accompanied by a companion of their choice. A second officer of the same gender will always be present during private screening.


