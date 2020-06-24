Erweiterte Funktionen
T-Mobile US - TM5: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
24.06.20 08:30
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL T-MOBILE US INC.DL,-00001 TM5 US8725901040 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,44 €
|96,44 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8725901040
|A1T7LU
|97,25 €
|59,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,44 €
|0,00%
|23.06.20
|AMEX
|107,20 $
|+0,67%
|23.06.20
|NYSE
|107,10 $
|+0,58%
|23.06.20
|Nasdaq
|107,16 $
|+0,53%
|23.06.20
|München
|94,00 €
|+0,09%
|08:14
|Düsseldorf
|96,73 €
|0,00%
|23.06.20
|Frankfurt
|92,47 €
|0,00%
|23.06.20
|Xetra
|93,82 €
|0,00%
|23.06.20
|Berlin
|93,04 €
|-1,25%
|23.06.20
|Hamburg
|92,96 €
|-2,32%
|23.06.20
|Stuttgart
|91,94 €
|-3,89%
|23.06.20
= Realtime
