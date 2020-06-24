Erweiterte Funktionen

T-Mobile US - TM5: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




24.06.20 08:30
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL T-MOBILE US INC.DL,-00001 TM5 US8725901040 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,44 € 96,44 € -   € 0,00% 24.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8725901040 A1T7LU 97,25 € 59,49 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,44 € 0,00%  23.06.20
AMEX 107,20 $ +0,67%  23.06.20
NYSE 107,10 $ +0,58%  23.06.20
Nasdaq 107,16 $ +0,53%  23.06.20
München 94,00 € +0,09%  08:14
Düsseldorf 96,73 € 0,00%  23.06.20
Frankfurt 92,47 € 0,00%  23.06.20
Xetra 93,82 € 0,00%  23.06.20
Berlin 93,04 € -1,25%  23.06.20
Hamburg 92,96 € -2,32%  23.06.20
Stuttgart 91,94 € -3,89%  23.06.20
  = Realtime
